(KPEL News) - A disturbing case continues to unfold in Lake Charles after a report surfaced that a man pleaded guilty to incest with a 12-year-old girl, and she gave birth to his child, according to KPLC.

Man Pleads Guilty in Louisiana to Impregnating 12-Year-Old Child

Back in 2024, the young girl was left in the care of 41-year-old Jose Lopez-Montoya, and officials say he pleaded guilty to aggravated crimes against nature by incest.

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In a case like this, the judge can sentence the man to between 25 and 99 years in prison.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to investigate in July 2024 after the 12-year-old girl had given birth to a child in a hospital.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says at that time she told authorities the man who was her guardian at the time, Lopez-Montoya, allegedly had sex with her on multiple occasions over the span of a two-year period.

Lopez-Montoya's guilty plea came from his admission to sexually abusing the child. He also confirmed to officials that the child was his child.

Lopez-Montoya is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 28.

When this was first reported in July 2024, Sheriff Stitch Guillory said at the time,

This was a very unfortunate situation. He was responsible for her well-being and her mom and dad were not around, so this is a really disappointing situation. He’s a pretty sick individual.

Now originally, Lopez-Montoya was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree raped. At the time, he was in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $1.5 million. Officials also said at the time that he had an immigration detainer.