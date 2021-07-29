Child Killed in a Shooting in Minden

A child is killing in a shooting in Minden. Police say parents of the child rushed him to Minden Medical Center, but the boy did not survive.

This shooting happened on Plum Street. Someone opened fire on the home and the boy was inside that home and was hit by a bullet. The boys age has not been released.

Minden is like most cities in the United States and is facing a rising wave of violent crime. Staffing is also an issue. Minden is down by about 20% on its police force from 2 years ago when the town had 31 officers. It's now got just 25. And recruiting men and women to the force has been a challenge like it has been in Shreveport and many other cities in the nation.

If anyone has information about this latest crime, you are urged to call the Minden Police Department and you can remain anonymous.

Just a week ago there was another fatal shooting in Minden claiming the life of 17-year-old Ty’Quan Morris.

