230 miles. That's how far James Regan of Egan drove to allegedly have sex with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Turns out, the "girl" was an undercover officer.

In a press release from the Oak Grove Police Department, a professional watch group call CCUSA notified officers with evidence that Regan was soliciting sex with who he thought was an underage female. Oak Grove Police Chief Lewis Russell says Regan graphically described acts he wanted to perform on the "child," allegedly sent sexually explicit videos, and allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the "child."

Last week, Regan allegedly told the "child" he was headed to North Louisiana to bring the "girl" back with him to Egan in Acadia Parish. Regan even gave the "child" a description of his vehicle that he would be traveling in as well as photos of what he would be wearing.

After making the drive up north to Oak Grove, investigators say Regan let the "child" know that he was at a local Walmart. But, instead of meeting an underage girl, Regan was met by Oak Grove Police officers and deputies with the West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office and taken to the parish jail where he was initially booked on an outstanding arrest warrant for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor. He remains there with no bond set.

James Regan Getting Arrested, Facebook via Oak Grove Police Department

As Regan's vehicle and cell phone were searched, investigators say they found sexually related paraphernalia that showed his alleged intent with the "child," food that Regan had told the "child" he was getting, a .45 caliber handgun, and suspected methamphetamine.

Regan is a convicted felon.

He also faces the following additional charges:

Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Possession of a Schedule II CDS - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

But, that's not all.

Regan faces 39 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal after investigators say they found a video containing sexual abuse of an animal on his cell phone.

A warrant from Crowley Police Department was also executed on Regan for an unrelated investigation.

