Chitimacha Louisiana Open Dropped From PGA Tour

After 31 years, it's being reported that the Chitimacha Louisiana Open has been dropped from the PGA Tour.

Dan McDonald of McD Media tells KLFY that they have recently been informed that the Chitimacha Open will no longer be a part of the upcoming 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

The Chitimacha Open has been a premier professional sports franchise and part of the PGA tour for 31 years.

Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones tells KLFY -

"We’re devastated. We have been partners with the PGA Tour for 31 years and have raised over $5 million for local charities and youth groups, so while we’re saddened by the news, we’re extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished over the last three decades."

The reason for the decision is due to "changes in the financial structure of professional golf" according to Jones.

The Louisiana Open and the Lake Charles Championship have both been scratched from the PGA tour.

Through the years, the Open has raised over $5 million for local, Louisiana, and regional charities.

