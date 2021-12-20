Look, the Christmas Grinch has taken to the sky.

Shaun Hayden recently spoke to KPLC-TV and he explained why he has taken to the sky in a Christmas Grinch costume.

The Oakdale native says that he does it to bring cheer to those below and that this is one of his favorite things to do during the holiday season.

Facebook via Shaun Hayden

Hayden says that he loves aviation and that in the past he's dressed as Santa for the holidays, but he elected to dress as the Grinch because he thinks it resembles the time when currently in.

So, if you're in south Louisiana and see a green object above, no it's not your eyes playing tricks on you, it may be the Grinch above!

This has become a quick hit amongst many as some are now reaching out to Hayden to fly over their homes and businesses.

KPLC-TV

Of course, weather and timing play a part in his availability, but I applaud him for bringing some fun and cheer to south Louisiana for the holidays.

To see the video of the Grinch over south Louisiana, click HERE.