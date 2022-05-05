Cinco De Mayo History And Facts
Most Americans think Cinco De Mayo is about ordering street tacos and margaritas at their favorite restaurant. We've put together a quick history lesson and some facts about why Cinco De Mayo is celebrated.
According to National Today, many people believe Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. That would be false, it's actually celebrating Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla way back on May 5, 1862. Here's another crazy tidbit, Cinco De Mayo isn't even a national holiday in Mexico! It's crazy to think that with how much Americans like to celebrate the day.
Make sure you take some time today to honor our country's Mexican-American culture. There'll be tons of margarita deals to be had today, but also listen to some Tejano music, plant some Dahlias (Mexico's national flower), pick up a tres leches cake, or take a siesta (nap).
The Seven Ways Americans Celebrate Cinco De Mayo:
- 59% of Americans eat Mexican food
- 32% of Americans drink margaritas
- 20% of Americans celebrate Mexican culture
- 17% of Americans drink Mexican beer
- 14% of Americans have a house fiesta (party)
- 8% of Americans read up on Mexican history
- 8% of Americans go clubbing or bar hopping