Cinco De Mayo History And Facts

Most Americans think Cinco De Mayo is about ordering street tacos and margaritas at their favorite restaurant. We've put together a quick history lesson and some facts about why Cinco De Mayo is celebrated.

According to National Today, many people believe Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day. That would be false, it's actually celebrating Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla way back on May 5, 1862. Here's another crazy tidbit, Cinco De Mayo isn't even a national holiday in Mexico! It's crazy to think that with how much Americans like to celebrate the day.

Make sure you take some time today to honor our country's Mexican-American culture. There'll be tons of margarita deals to be had today, but also listen to some Tejano music, plant some Dahlias (Mexico's national flower), pick up a tres leches cake, or take a siesta (nap).

The Seven Ways Americans Celebrate Cinco De Mayo:

59% of Americans eat Mexican food 32% of Americans drink margaritas 20% of Americans celebrate Mexican culture 17% of Americans drink Mexican beer 14% of Americans have a house fiesta (party) 8% of Americans read up on Mexican history 8% of Americans go clubbing or bar hopping

