CJ Startles Staff by Acting Like a Cat

It is no secret that people who work on the radio are a little strange. We openly admit this and are happy to accept this badge with honor.

Since starting this job in July a lot of people have asked me what it's like working with CJ every day. My usual answer is that I love it and I do. He is great!

However, there is a side of CJ that most people don't get to see and that is the fun-loving, carefree side. Most days he is stressed out beyond belief but every once in and while he lets his guard down and makes us laugh until it hurts. And this morning was one of those mornings!

I just wanted to share with you guys this strange and random video of CJ but ultimately I hope it makes you smile big big!

I could try to explain what is happening here but honestly, none of that is important.

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You