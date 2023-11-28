6 Stops for Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan and Santa&#8217;s Lighted Truck in South Louisiana

Facebook via Kartchner's in Scott

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan featuring the lighted truck is only making 6 stops in south Louisiana this year. It makes its first stop in Mamou Tuesday night and moves on after a visit to Scott on Thursday.

If you've never been a part of the fun, Coca-Cola describes it:

The magical Coca‑Cola® Holiday Caravan is bringing a taste of the holidays to your town. Loaded with holiday gifts, delicious Coca‑Cola products and even Santa himself, you’re invited to come join the fun. Holiday magic and joy awaits.

Here's the schedule if you'd like to bring the kids to see the truck, get treats, and take pictures with the Jolly Ole Elf.

Tuesday, November 28

Where: Jett Express, Hwy 13, Mamou

What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM

Where: Teet's, 2210 W Main St, Ville Platte

What time: 7 PM - 8:30 PM

Wednesday, November 29

Where: Riche’s Y Not Stop, 6920 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Broussard

What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM

Where: Cash Saver, 1714 South Main Street, Saint Martinville

What time: 6:30 PM - 8 PM

Thursday, November 30

Where: Shopper's Value, Moss St, Lafayette

What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM

Where: Kartchner's, 312 Highway 93 North, Scott

What time: 7 PM - 8:30 PM

