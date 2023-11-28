6 Stops for Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan and Santa’s Lighted Truck in South Louisiana
Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan featuring the lighted truck is only making 6 stops in south Louisiana this year. It makes its first stop in Mamou Tuesday night and moves on after a visit to Scott on Thursday.
If you've never been a part of the fun, Coca-Cola describes it:
The magical Coca‑Cola® Holiday Caravan is bringing a taste of the holidays to your town. Loaded with holiday gifts, delicious Coca‑Cola products and even Santa himself, you’re invited to come join the fun. Holiday magic and joy awaits.
Here's the schedule if you'd like to bring the kids to see the truck, get treats, and take pictures with the Jolly Ole Elf.
Tuesday, November 28
Where: Jett Express, Hwy 13, Mamou
What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM
Where: Teet's, 2210 W Main St, Ville Platte
What time: 7 PM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday, November 29
Where: Riche’s Y Not Stop, 6920 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Broussard
What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM
Where: Cash Saver, 1714 South Main Street, Saint Martinville
What time: 6:30 PM - 8 PM
Thursday, November 30
Where: Shopper's Value, Moss St, Lafayette
What time: 4:30 PM - 6 PM
Where: Kartchner's, 312 Highway 93 North, Scott
What time: 7 PM - 8:30 PM
