Collective Soul Performing In Lake Charles This September

90s grunge superstars Collective Soul will be performing in Lake Charles this September.

Hear Their Greatest Hits Of All Time:

Shine

December

The World I Know

Heavy

And Many More!

Collective Soul formed in 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lead singer, Ed Roland, worked in a local recording studio and recruited local instrumentalists to help him put together a demo. He later decided that he was going to sell his songs to a publishing company rather than form a band. Somehow his demo got to Georgia State University's 100,000 watt student radio station. On-air host Amy Staehling started playing the song Shine on her radio show and it was a humongous hit with the students. Because of this new found popularity, Roland agreed to start doing live shows and formed the first official lineup of Collective Soul.

The band will take the Grand Event Center stage on Saturday September, 25 at 8:00pm.

The Golden Nugget also has VIP ticket packages where you can meet the band, take pictures, get a swag bag, and sit in the best seats in the house.

