Comeaux High School Evacuated

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police are on the scene of Comeaux High School after it was evacuated because of a bomb threat called into the school Thursday morning.

According to the Lafayette Police Facebook page, the students and faculty have been evacuated to a safe site.

We will keep you updated.

