Constitutional Carry Bill One Step Closer to Becoming Law in Louisiana
Should an adult need to have a permit to conceal carry a gun?
That is a question that has been debated countless times across the country. Currently, here in Louisiana, an adult is required to have a permit to conceal carry a gun. According to usconcealedcarry.com, "Louisiana is a shall-issue state (and) concealed weapons permits are processed at the state level by the Department of Public Safety." An adult can own a gun without a permit but not conceal carry a gun without a permit.
But one lawmaker has been on a mission to change that.
Oil City Representative Danny McCormick believes adult non-felons shouldn't need a permit or training to be able to conceal carry a gun, otherwise known as constitutional carry.
“Constitutional carry means no required training," pointed out McCormick to Louisiana Radio Network. "That’s the definition of constitutional carry so that’s the reason for my objection,” said McCormick.
McCormick's legislation last year was vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards, who cited a lack of training as something he couldn't approve. Edwards' veto came after the bill passed the state House and Senate.
This year, the bill is rolling through the legislative process as it has already passed the House by a 64-27 vote.
While McCormick does not believe training should be required, he allowed for an amendment to be added to his bill that would allow State Police to offer a free online training course that would be optional.
The bill now heads to the Senate.