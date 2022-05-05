If a contractor is doing work on your home, office, or any other property you lease or own, make sure he/she is licensed.

In Jeff Davis Parish, sheriff's deputies say they have arrested two men for allegedly accepting construction jobs without having the proper state licenses.

50-year-old Steven Deville of Kinder is behind bars after authorities say he accepted $4,400.00 to do a construction job on a residential property.

41-year-old Willie Leger of Iowa was arrested for allegedly accepting money on a job to repair a metal building and install doors. Not only was Leger not licensed but deputies say he had not paid for the materials to rebuild the shop.

Leger has been released on surety bond.

Louisiana State Contractors board investigators assisted in each investigation.

