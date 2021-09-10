A woman from Scottsdale has lost her job after she was seen on camera coughing on others while grocery shopping.

The video of Janene Hoskovec coughing on others went viral and it was then that someone identified her.

She was apparently upset that others shopping were wearing masks in the store, where there is a mask mandate, so she thought it would be cute to just walk around "coughing."

Hoskovec was also heard calling people in the store "sheep" for wearing their masks while in the store.

"Coughing Karen's" employer saw the viral video and they released the following statement prior to terminating her.

For the complete story on this incident in Lincoln, check out the video below.