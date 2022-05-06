Louisiana Duo Jailed and Charged for Kidnapping Their Own 3 Kids

Get our free mobile app

A man and woman are sitting in the Ouachita Correctional Center right now with serious charges levied against them for kidnapping their own children.

According to a report from Myarklamiss, 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman were placed under arrest on Tuesday (May 3rd) after police in Monore, Louisiana responded to a disturbance call. When officers with the Monroe PD arrived, they encountered Moore and Putman at the residence.

Reportedly, Moore told officers that they were in talks with the Department of Children and Family Services to return her 3 children to her. Under that agreement, the pair were supposed to conduct a supervised visits with their kids. During a visit at an arcade earlier this week, the pair allegedly loaded them up and left. That's when Moore told officers that she ordered Putman to drive to a house in Swartz, Louisiana.

When police looking for the children investigated that house, they would allegedly find Cecelia Alexandera Moore in the attic and and her kids hiding under the beds. Putman had reportedly gone to Vicksburg, Miss and was arrested upon his return.

The couple is reportedly being charged with three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Kidnapping each.

