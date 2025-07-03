HAMMOND, LA (KPEL) —A man from Covington, Louisiana, is facing serious charges after attempting to meet with someone he believed was a 14-year-old for sexual purposes.

According to police, 38-year-old Steven Paul Gauthreaux arranged a time and place to meet a minor in Hammond. Once he arrived at the chosen location, the authorities were ready and waiting for him. He was taken into custody immediately by the Hammond Police Department on Monday.

Investigators say Gauthreaux was engaging in sexually explicit conversations online with full knowledge or belief that he was communicating with an underage girl.

Following the arrest, Gauthreaux was booked on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Hammond Police Department.

