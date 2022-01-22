Cow Seen Running Through the Campus at LSU [VIDEO]

Maybe he was late for class.

A large cow was seen running through the campus at LSU on Saturday and now some are asking where it came from.

Apparently, the cow escaped from a nearby 4H show and it ended up running across campus while some looked on.

LSU Police were reportedly working with the owner of the cow to corral it, but there's no telling how long this large animal ran through campus.

We certainly hope that it wasn't injured as it ran through the streets of campus, but this isn't something you see very often at LSU.

Had I seen this on an early Saturday morning I may have been left questioning what I consumed the night before.

One of my favorite comments on the cow parading through LSU was the one below. Seems like everyone may be hitting the portal these days.

IG IG loading...