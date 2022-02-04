Cox Makes Thousands Available to Acadiana Teachers

If you are a teacher in Acadiana, then Cox Communications has a great grant program that you can apply for to facilitate learning in the classroom.

I know several teachers, and they often talk about the money they spend out of their own pockets in order to help their students succeed. Now, Cox is letting teachers in both the private and public sectors, that they can apply for $45,000 in grant money.

The money is given from employees to the Cox Innovation in Education grant program. if you are a teacher with a brilliant idea that focuses on education, social well-being or technology aimed at helping students grow, then you should apply for the grant money.

You can visit CoxCharitiesSER.org to get all of the details on the program's application process. Applications are due by the end of this month, February 28, 2022.

What Kinds of Projects Have Been Given Money?

Kelli Broussard who is the librarian at Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia was awarded grant money for a news project. She says,

Thanks to the Cox grant, our students were able to examine news articles and learn how to distinguish between real and fake news.

A teacher at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, Sonya Louviere, was able to receive grant money to purchase XP Pens for her students. She had the finally to say,

During the most difficult time in education, it has been amazing to put technology in the hands of students and see learning happen.

So, what is an XP Pen? It's basically a pen that students can use with their tablets. It takes the place of a mouse and allows more flexibility in learning.

Educators can receive up to $2,500 in grant money.

The grant awards will be announced in May according to Tracy Wirtz, Public Relations and Media Relations Manager for Cox Communications.

