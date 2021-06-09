[UPDATE] The dad whose infantile act of dumping 80,000 pennies in the street for his final child support payment has not only inspired his daughter to be the better person, but it's also inspiring people around the world to spread kindness and love in a way he never saw coming.

When Avery Sanford's dad spitefully backed up a trailer in front of his ex-wife's house and dumped 80,000 pennies in the street as his final payment of child support (original story below), Sanford asked her mother if they could donate the $800 to their local domestic abuse center, Safe Harbor in Henrico, Virginia.

Little did she or her mother know that their incredibly thoughtful donation would make headlines around the globe.

Sanford tells WTVR “next thing we know it’s on CNN.”

The story not only struck a chord with people for the outlandish and nasty act of the dad, but also for the way the daughter chose to turn the negativity into positivity by donating the money to a domestic abuse center. Sanford and her mom were making the donation in hopes of helping other people dealing with domestic abuse.

Incredibly fitting given the circumstances they had just endured and obviously, that was the point.

That's where things started to get incredible.

Since the story broke, Safe Harbor domestic abuse center has been receiving donations non-stop, from all over the world.

Mary Maupai of Safe Harbor tells WTVR that online donations have recently skyrocketed in support of Amy Sanford and her mom.

Maupai says via KALB -

We’ve gotten over $47,000 worth of donations from locally, nationally, internationally as far as England and beyond. People from all around the world are uplifting this young person and saying, ‘You know what this is? This is amazing what you’ve done.

Safe Harbor Domestic Abuse Center

If you'd like to learn more about Safe Habor and possibly make a donation as well, head over to safeharbornorthshore.org.

(Original story below)

One father's angry act of bitterness turned into a kind act of thoughtfulness and kindness.

Avery Sanford, 18 of Richmond, Virginia tells WTVR that when she looked out of the window of her house she could figure out exactly what she was seeing at first. Then she realized it was her dad, unloading a rented trailer full of pennies in the street by the mailbox.

What he was unloading was his final child support payment...all 80,000 pennies of it.

WTVR CBS 6 Via YouTube

Sanford says “He pulled up in front of our house, like turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies in the street in front of our house” according to WBRZ.com.

Her mom walked out front to see what was going on when her ex-husband told her "It’s your final child support payment."

How much is 80,000 pennies?

80,000 pennies is $800.

Avery Sanford says that her dad's bitter motives were an attempt to embarrass her, her sister, and her mother. However, she decided to turn the tables, and turn the ugliness into something great.

WTVR CBS 6 Via YouTube

After she and her mom picked up the 80,000 pennies from the street, Sanford made the decision to donate the final child support, with the consent of her mother, to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter.

She tells WTVR she's happy she was able to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

