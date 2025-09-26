LORANGER (KPEL) —Daniel Callihan was finally handed down his sentence, and it can hopefully be a significant step towards closure for the Brunett family.

Callihan Sentenced in Louisiana Court

In August, Callihan managed to avoid the death penalty when he entered a plea deal in federal court, admitting to kidnapping resulting in death and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

“You don’t deserve to be in our civilized society,” Judge Brian K. Abels told Callihan as he handed down the sentence.

Now, he has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the brutal murders of Callie Brunett and her 4-year-old daughter, Erin.

A Brutal Crime That Shook The Community

After a multistate investigation, officials say Callihan stabbed Brunett 50 times in her Loranger home before kidnapping her two daughters. Law enforcement found them across state lines in County, Mississippi, where they confirmed Erin was murdered. The 6-year-old daughter was still alive and was reunited with her family in Louisiana.

The prosecution shared a disturbing detail that they discovered in his texts: Callihan intended to keep the 6-year-old as a 'sex slave'.

What's Next For His Accomplice?

Callihan did not act alone in his crimes. Victoria Cox, who was indicted in Tangipahoa Parish, was previously identified as his girlfriend and accomplice during the investigation.

Both Callihan and Cox still face capital murder and other charges related to this case in Mississippi.