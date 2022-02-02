Danny Lewis, Recruit From Brian Kelly’s Viral Dancing Video, Picks Bama Over LSU

Today is National Signing Day for College Football. All across America kids are choosing where to go for the next phase of their lives and football journey. LSU has been aggressively pursuing kids to join the football team with the departure of Ed Orgeron. So much so that new Coach Brian Kelly has gone viral on social media for his dance moves with said recruits in their recruiting videos.

Well, Danny Lewis New Iberia native and Westgate star who was the recruit from the most recent viral dancing video with LSU's Brian Kelly has decided where he will go to school. And that school isn't LSU, Lewis chose the Crimson Tide of Alabama over the Tigers.

I personally thought with that video being released that Lewis would 100% be an LSU Tiger next year. It just seemed like the writing was on the wall. You don't put out a video that garners 8 million views if you aren't sure the kid is coming to your institution. One begins to wonder did Coach Kelly's dance moves play a role in Lewis' decision. Was he so embarrassed by the video that he chose to go elsewhere?

Social Media Reacts To Danny Lewis Choosing Alabama Over LSU

Even Lane Kiffin joined in on the joke by retweeting the confirmation report from Bruce Feldman.

Whatever the reason is, Lewis made the right decision for himself and his family. This will be one prospect that eyes are on next year to see if he pans out; however, not just because of this but because he is also from New Iberia and former Westgate star. And on the LSU side, this isn't a make-or-break type of recruit. It sucks that Lewis decided to go to Alabama but LSU is doing really well in recruiting thanks to Coach Kelly and Coach Frank Wilson. By Kelly bringing in Wilson it changed the trajectory of LSU's recruiting season. And I expect the Tigers to do really well this year thanks to Coach Wilson's efforts on the recruiting end.