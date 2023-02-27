LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As we close the month of February and head into March, there are quite a few traffic closures scheduled to happen this week on bridges and roads across Lafayette.

Traffic Closures Happening on US 90 in Both Directions

Beginning tonight (Monday) and lasting until Friday, March 3rd, there will be nightly lane closures happening on US 90 northbound and southbound as DOTD crews are installing temporary precast concrete barriers and install pavement markings along the roadway.

Hwy. 90 at Young Street, google street view

More specifically, the lane closures are happening on the outside travel lane on the highway from Albertson Parkway to Young Street each night from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The road is open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Bridge Near Ambassador Caffery at Cameron Street, google street view

Morning Closures Happening on Bridge Near Ambassador Caffery/Cameron Street Intersection

Routine bridge inspections is the reason being given by Louisiana DOTD for traffic closures happening on the bridge Thursday morning (March 2nd).

Workers will be closing the right lanes of Ambassador Caffery 0.1 miles north of Cameron Street in alternate directions. This will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Forked Island Bridge, google street view

Morning Closures Happening on Forked Island Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway

Speaking of bridge closures, there will be alternating lane closures happening on the Forked Island Bridge in Vermilion Parish on Wednesday, March 1st. DOTD crews will be performing routine bridge inspections from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Forked Island Bridge, google maps

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view

Daytime Traffic Closures Happening at Johnston Street Intersection for Next 2 Months

The J-Turn installation project continues on Johnston Street, which will cause traffic closures at its intersection with Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2nd and lasting until Monday, May 1st. DOTD says workers will be building additional turn lanes on Johnston Street at the intersection.

Left turns from Johnston Street onto Southcity Parkway and Duhon Road will be prohibited.

Crossing Johnston Street between Southcity Parkway and Duhon Road will also be prohibited.

All traffic approaching Johnston Street from Duhon Road and Southcity Parkway will only be able to turn right onto Johnston Street.

Johnston at Canberra, google maps

Also, the Johnston Street crossovers at Palms Boulevard/Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Middlepark Drive/Fountainhead Drive will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic on Friday, March 3rd.

_______________________________________________________

Another roundabout is being built in Lafayette, this one at the intersection of W. Gloria Switch Road and Mills Street.

Construction on the north portion of that roundabout began in January as Mills Street from Benoit Road to LA 98 (W. Gloria Switch Rd.) is closed until Monday, April 3rd.

Detour Route

The detour for northbound traffic will be LA 98 (Gloria Switch) east to Desoto Rd., north to Benoit Rd and west to Mills St.

The detour for southbound traffic will be Benoit Rd. east to Desoto Rd., south to LA 98 (Gloria Switch) and west to Mills St.

Emergency vehicles have not had access through the area and should utilize the detour routes.

Mills Street to W. Gloria Switch Road, google maps

Now, DOTD says the eastbound lane of Gloria Switch Road at Mills Street will be closed on Thursday, March 2nd as crews will be installing asphalt paving and to shift Gloria Switch traffic to the temporary diversion road. Crews will be working that night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

