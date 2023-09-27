LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - There are a couple of bridges across south Louisiana that will be closed on Thursday as Department of Transportation and Development crews are scheduled to do important work on them.

The first bridge that we will mention is the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. As drivers are headed towards Texas on Thursday, they will want to be aware of a right lane closure that is scheduled to last from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. as workers will be making routine bridge maintenance repairs. This will happen over the bridge at milepost 28.7 in the westbound direction.

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, google street view

Louisiana 82 at the Vermilion River Bridge in Abbeville Closed Until Further Notice

Already closed is La. 82 at the Vermilion River Bridge (Perry Bridge) in Abbeville as DOTD crews are making electrical/mechanical repairs until further notice.

Detour: Consists of LA 694, LA 335, LA 14, US 167, LA 3267. It is posted.

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

No timetable has been given for a reopening.

La. 82 at Perry Bridge, google maps