Deadline is Tonight for Second ‘Shot at a Million’ Drawing

If you've ever dreamed of that big payoff just for doing the right thing, well, now is your chance. The state of Louisiana is providing a huge incentive for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

On June 17th Governor John Bel Edwards announced a program that would reward Louisiana residents who get vaccinated. The "Shot at a Million" campaign will give 14 vaccinated Louisianans scholarships or cash prizes, and all you have to do to be eligible is register for the drawings and provide some basic information about where you received your vaccination. It's open to anyone who has taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is age 18 or older. If you are between the ages of 12 and 17, a $100,000 scholarship will be awarded. Four people will win in July, and one lucky Louisianian will win $1 million.

According to our television partners at KATC The first drawing for the "Shot At A Million" lottery took place on Wednesday, July 14. A winner will be announced for that drawing tonight, Friday, July 16, to allow time for the state to confirm the person's vaccination status. And for the next drawing, citizens have until 11:59 PM CST tonight (Friday, July 16) to register for the next drawing, which will be held on July 21. If you don't have access to the internet, you can register for the drawing by calling the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511. Funds for the drawings were generated from federal COVID outreach dollars.

If you have not been vaccinated yet, you can find out information about a provider by calling 1-855-453-0774. The schedule of remaining drawings is below. Good luck, y'all!

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing