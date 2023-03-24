LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette businessman Tim Metcalf is on the move again, this time he's expanding the Dean-O's franchise.

It's been a busy 2023 for the owner of Dean-O's Pizza, Prejean's Restaurant, and Marcello's Wine Market. In January, Metcalf opened Prejean's in Broussard, expanding the iconic restaurant from the Lafayette/Carencro area to the southern side of Lafayette Parish.

Nearly 3 weeks later, Metcalf made headlines again in February when he teamed up with UFC champion Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie, as well as the Kellner family, to buy Marcello's.

With two locations of both Dean-O's and Prejean's, as well as one location of Marcello's Metcalf has five business locations in Lafayette Parish.

Now, he's expanding Dean-O's name outside of Lafayette Parish. Deano's Henderson will be a smaller express unit in Henderson adjacent to Hebert's Market. Last year, Champagne's Bakery of Henderson closed its doors. Soon, those doors will be open for those looking to snag up some delicious pizza.

You can pick up a pizza before you head out to go fishing!" joked Metcalf with Moon Griffon as he made the announcement on the Moon Griffon Show. "If you're going to the camp, Deano's will be there ready to serve you.

Metcalf says the goal is to open Dean-O's Henderson in early May. It will be the second time the franchise expands since it opened its second location in 2011 on Kaliste Saloom Road. Dean-O's opened its first location in 1971 on Bertrand Drive.

(LISTEN BELOW to Metcalf's big announcement)

Oh, by the way, Metcalf was also honored in March with the Lafayette Police Department 2022 Citizen's Award for his continuous support and commitment to the LPD.

We will keep you updated when the official opening date for Dean-O's Henderson is announced. Everyone can't wait!

