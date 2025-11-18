A terrifying scene caught on video outside a Denham Springs restaurant has gone viral across Louisiana. Police are searching for the man seen rushing a fast food employee with a gun as she arrived to work last Friday.

Employee Describes "Most Terrifying" Moment

The victim, identified as Elisabeth Netterville, told WBRZ she was simply doing a routine morning task. After picking up cash from a nearby bank for the restaurant’s registers and safe, she headed back to Off The Hook on South Range Avenue.

Video shows a dark Chevrolet Silverado pulling into the lot as Netterville walks toward the door. A masked man in a hoodie jumps out and sprints toward her with a gun in hand.

“When I first heard him running up behind me, I actually turned around and smiled. I thought it was someone I knew. Then reality hit,” she recalled.

Police say the suspect made off with about $500.

Community Reactions: Concern, Anger, and Lots of Theories

The video spread quickly, and the comments exploded with a mix of relief, frustration, and instant suspicion.

Many were simply grateful she was unharmed. “Thank God he didn’t shoot her,” one commenter wrote, while others praised her calm reaction in a terrifying moment.

But a large portion of the comments focused on how vulnerable she appeared walking with a visible bank bag. “Walking around with that big blue bank bag makes you a target,” one person noted.

Others were frustrated by bystanders who appeared to do nothing. “That SUV could have helped,” one commenter said. Another added, “He would’ve been a speed bump if I’d seen that.”

A surprising number of commenters questioned whether the robbery was staged or an inside job, pointing to how quickly and smoothly the robbery unfolded. Comments like “Inside job,” “Staged,” and “She’s in on it” appeared repeatedly, though police have not indicated any suspicion toward the employee.

Louisiana Calls for Self-Protection and Safety Awareness

Louisiana’s culture of concealed carry was also front and center in the reactions.

“That’s why I carry,” several commenters said. Others described what they would have done if they had witnessed the crime, emphasizing how common it is for locals to be armed. One commenter wrote, “Ninety percent of the parish is carrying. He’s lucky he didn’t run up on the wrong person.”

Get our free mobile app

Local Police Continue to Search for Suspect

Denham Springs Police say the suspect fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado headed southbound. They are asking anyone with information or video from the area to come forward.

Netterville says she is grateful to be alive and hopes her experience serves as a reminder for others to stay alert.

“It’s something you never think will happen to you,” she said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate as the video continues to circulate. It only takes a moment to share.