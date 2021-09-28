55-year-old Dean Ockman of Denham Springs is behind bars after police say he allegedly tried to use social media to meet with a teenage girl for sex.

Turns out, the "teenager" was an undercover cop.

For more than a month, Ockman allegedly went back and forth with the officer, trying to get who he thought was a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him, according to WBRZ. He first contacted the fake account on August 4, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

mugshot

Ockman, who is a married man, thought he was being careful when he allegedly checked with the "teenager" to make sure he was not being fooled.

But don't want ur mom and dad to put me in jail hehe," Ockman said in a message, according to arrest records. "Police are some bad guys at times but it's to keep kids safe I get it."

Officer say Ockman admitted to the "teenager" that two men he worked with had been caught trying to do the same thing.

After Ockman told "her" that, documents say he explained "different sexual acts that he wanted to perform on the 15-year-old female."

Ockman faces charges of Indecent Behavior with a Minor and Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.

