Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 1/2 Years in Prison for the Murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for his crime.

The sentence was below the 30 years that prosecutors requested but higher than most experts predicted. With good behavior, Chauvin could be paroled after serving 2/3 of his sentence which would put him at a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

Family members of Floyd spoke before the sentencing.

Chauvin also gave a brief statement, offering condolences to the Floyd family. He also alluded to information that will be coming in the future that he hopes will give Floyd's family "some peace of mind."

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd back on April 20. As Chauvin awaited sentencing, there was much speculation on what his actual sentence would be.

At 22 and a half years (270 months), Chauvin's sentencing will definitely play a factor in how similar cases against police brutality will be handled.

Developing...