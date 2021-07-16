First ‘Shot at a Million’ Winners in Louisiana Announced

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the first two winners in the 'Shot at a Million' contest for those people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The first two winners are 80-year-old Clement Dasalla from New Orleans and 17-year-old Skyla Degrasse of Hammond.

Dasalla wins $100,000 cash, and Degrasse wins a $100,000 scholarship.

Photo courtesy of giorgio-trovato-WyxqQpyFNk8-unsplash

The contest was started as a way to encourage people in the state who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so. It's an incentive according to officials with the state. There will be four more drawings, so more chances are on the way. If you are vaccinated but have not registered for your shot at winning a prize, you still have a chance to do that, by clicking here.

The deadline to register for next week's drawing is tonight. Click here.

Governor Edwards said today,

Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others. All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up.

The Governor went on to say that he is hopeful that more people will choose to get the vaccine especially as the number of cases in the state is going up.

Dr. Courtney N. Phillps, Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health does believe the situation is becoming much more intense,

COVID-19 cases are rising sharply statewide, and we are facing a statewide outbreak, so we strongly encourage people who have not already made the choice to get the shot to do so as soon as possible. Protecting yourself and your community, and an opportunity to win cash or a scholarship---there's no better time than now to get your shot.

Photo courtesy of , pablo-heimplatz-ZODcBkEohk8-unsplash

Congratulations to this week's winners!

Here are the remaining drawings:

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing