Get our free mobile app

At this point, it's kind of hard to imagine a world without Mortal Kombat. The original video game was released in October of 1992. Since then, it has become a household name and cultural phenomenon. There's been countless video games sequels, a few movies, an animated TV series, a live action TV series and spawned one of the first platinum selling albums. At one time, there was even a live action tour! It's kind of hard to argue that Mortal Kombat is the most successful and recognizable video game franchise that ever launched.

Which brings me to the point of this article. One of the most recognizable aspects of Mortal Kombat is the iconic MORTAL KOMBAT yell. It was featured in the original movies from the 90s, it was a big part of the Mortal Kombat theme song...outside of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, the yell is one of the first things I think of. If you've forgotten, let me give you a little refresher:

Well, it turns out, that the man behind the iconic Mortal Kombat yell is a local guy. I was looking up reviews of the latest Mortal Kombat movie online and stumbled upon this article from the Longview News-Journal where they interview Kyle Watt, the man behind the iconic yell.

Watt, who grew up in East Texas, said that the original Mortal Kombat movie was one his first gigs. He was basically an extra on the film, but the director picked him out of the crowd to deliver what would become an iconic part of the Mortal Kombat legacy.

Watt detailed the experience to the Longview News-Journal:

“Well, I came out with a lot of energy, showing my body, showing my face. And I hit my mark, and I said, ‘Mortal Kombat.’ ”The director didn’t go for it. He said Wyatt needed to try it with more energy. On the third take, the director again called to Wyatt. “ ‘Now, I want you to feel like you’ve been hit with all the weight in the world — in your gut — all the problems, and then I want you to yell this phrase,’ “ Wyatt said the director told him. “I don’t want you to say it. I want you to yell this phrase from the bottom of your gut — Mortal Kombat! And when I hit that mark, I ... “Mooooooortal Kommbat!”

Pretty cool that a local guy is and has been a piece of the pop culture fabric for well over 20 years now.

You can read the full story and check out the interview with Kyle Wyatt here.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys