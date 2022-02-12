Did You Know That You Can Adopt a Louisiana Mardi Gras Horse?

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana does things a little differently from the rest of the country. We've got our own ways of dividing up the state (we use parishes, not counties), a very unique style of cooking, and our own holidays. Even our horses are in on the action, and the equine residents of this state bring their own kind of flair to Mardi Gras by dressing up and pulling some of the most iconic floats on the most Louisiana of celebrations.

Those horses are specially trained to resist spooking during the loud and raucous Mardi Gras parades that swarm the city every year. These horses somehow maintain their cool while insane throngs of revelers yell, flash, and spill alcoholic beverages all around them. Basically, these Mardi Gras horses have seen it all. Now, you can bring one of these magnificent animals home and give them the quiet (and hopefully less boozy) life.

Every year, the equine experts at Cascades Stables buy 10 - 12 horses so that the Mardi Gras Krewes have plenty of horse-power to pull their floats. Since 2017, the Humane Society of Louisiana teams up with Cascades to find homes for these steeds at the end of the parade season. Before the program was instituted, these animals were sold back to the horse broker that they were purchased from. According to a report from WDSU, a lot of horses were lost and some were even sold off to slaughter.

So far, this program has found homes for 77 former Mardi Gras horses, and this year will be no different! Adoption fees are incredibly reasonable, as they range between $200 and $1400. You can take a look at the fine animals that will be up for adoption after this years festivities here.

