You hate to see or hear about this.

KLFY TV-10 is reporting that three parents were cited Monday morning after police responded to a disturbance at the elementary school.

The parents reportedly got into an altercation at the school's annual awards ceremony as the kids there approach the end of the school year.

The news station reports that each parent was cited on misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace by fighting.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows police escorting one parent, who is handcuffed, to a police unit parked on the campus.

In that video, you can hear a kid say, "Did you see that fight?" Several people on social media have stated that this type of behavior in front of kids, at school, is totally unacceptable.