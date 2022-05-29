Doorbell Camera Captures Moment Texas Woman is Rushed by Armed Men at Her Home

A terrifying moment was caught on a Texas resident's doorbell camera when two armed men attempted to break in to a woman's home. Although official details are sparse, many on social media are considering the idea that the woman was set-up by a man who was working with the armed robbers.

The clip begins with a woman speaking to a man who she seemingly does not know. The location of the clip is shown in the top left corner as Killeen, Texas.

Just as the woman says that she is on the phone with 911, the unthinkable happened.

Two men with guns drawn rush the front door of the home and point the weapons in the woman's face.

The woman begins screaming in terror as one of the men attempts to gain entry to the home.

After opening the door to the home, loud barking from a dog inside can be heard. The barking dog seemingly startled the men enough to send them off running.

The woman, who was clearly in a panic, was absolutely confused by the attack.

She steps back and asks the man who those people were. He appears to be speechless.

Texas Woman Rushed at Door of Her Home by Armed Men

See the full video from Twitter below.

The caption of the video reads, "You could tell he set her up", which some on Twitter agreed with.