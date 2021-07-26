Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 For A Chip

A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a puffy chip, which isn't that different from those 3-D Doritos.

She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. But then the auction got shut down.

That's when Doritos stepped in, and offered Rylee $20,000 for the chip. Not because they want to investigate it, it's just a chip that has a big pocket of air inside, they just saw an opportunity to turn it into a marketing thing.

Doritos said:

We've been so impressed with Rylee's boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos.