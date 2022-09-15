Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish
In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.
The double homicide happened at a convenience store in Eunice when an argument inside the store continued into the parking and Godfrey allegedly shot the two teenagers that St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office refer to as "victims."
UPDATED STORY (June 23, 2022): A week after he allegedly shot dead 17-year-old Aiden Cade McCauley and 18-year-old Stanley Celestine in the parking lot of a Eunice convenience store, 25-year-old Travis Godfrey of Eunice now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail.
According to a press release from Eunice Police, Godfrey turned himself in Wednesday morning and was arrested on two counts of First Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. He had a lawyer with him and gave police a prepared statement of his account of the incident.
The investigation is not over as Eunice Police say they expect to have the case prepared and turned in to the District Attorney's office within the next few weeks.
UPDATED STORY (June 21, 2022): A breakthrough in a double homicide case out of Eunice: a woman who allegedly tampered with the evidence has been arrested.
Eunice Police say a local woman - 36-year-old Lorraine M. Guillory - is accused of removing a handgun from one of the victims shot dead allegedly by Travis Godfrey, who authorities say is still on the loose.
Guillory - who was arrested on Friday, June 17 - has been charged with Obstruction of Justice - Evidence Tampering. If convicted, she could be sentenced for up to 40 years in prison.
Another breakthrough in the case: the vehicle Godfrey was in at the time of the shooting has been located and seized by Eunice Police
ORIGINAL STORY (June 17, 2022): A shooting Thursday night in Eunice has claimed the lives of two young men.
Police say the incident happened at a convenience store at the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Boudreaux Street.
Responding officers say they found the bodies of 17-year-old Aiden Cade McCauley and 18-year-old Stanley Celestine in the parking lot around 8:00 PM. Both young men were of Eunice.
A shooter has been identified. Police say 25-year-old Travis Godfrey - also of Eunice - pulled the trigger then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.
Eunice Police say officers were able to respond within seconds as they already had additional officers from other agencies patrolling and working a proactive criminal patrol detail. Officers from the Port Barre and Cankton Police Departments, as well as deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
Police ask If you have any information on the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey, please call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
10 Most Famous People From Acadia Parish
The Best Robe-isms