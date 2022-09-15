Double Homicide Defendant Being Arraigned Today in St. Landry Parish

In a case that KPEL News has been following since the shooting happened on June 16th, the defendant in the case - 25-year-old Travis Tykhireus Godfrey of Eunice - is being arraigned on Thursday after he was indicted on August 30th for the first-degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley.

Intersection of W. Maple Ave & Boudreaux St., google street view Intersection of W. Maple Ave & Boudreaux St., google street view loading...

The double homicide happened at a convenience store in Eunice when an argument inside the store continued into the parking and Godfrey allegedly shot the two teenagers that St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office refer to as "victims."

UPDATED STORY (June 23, 2022): A week after he allegedly shot dead 17-year-old Aiden Cade McCauley and 18-year-old Stanley Celestine in the parking lot of a Eunice convenience store, 25-year-old Travis Godfrey of Eunice now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

According to a press release from Eunice Police, Godfrey turned himself in Wednesday morning and was arrested on two counts of First Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. He had a lawyer with him and gave police a prepared statement of his account of the incident.

The investigation is not over as Eunice Police say they expect to have the case prepared and turned in to the District Attorney's office within the next few weeks.

UPDATED STORY (June 21, 2022): A breakthrough in a double homicide case out of Eunice: a woman who allegedly tampered with the evidence has been arrested.

Eunice Police say a local woman - 36-year-old Lorraine M. Guillory - is accused of removing a handgun from one of the victims shot dead allegedly by Travis Godfrey, who authorities say is still on the loose.

Lorraine Guillory, photo from Eunice Police Lorraine Guillory, photo from Eunice Police loading...

Guillory - who was arrested on Friday, June 17 - has been charged with Obstruction of Justice - Evidence Tampering. If convicted, she could be sentenced for up to 40 years in prison.

Another breakthrough in the case: the vehicle Godfrey was in at the time of the shooting has been located and seized by Eunice Police

ORIGINAL STORY (June 17, 2022): A shooting Thursday night in Eunice has claimed the lives of two young men.

Police say the incident happened at a convenience store at the intersection of West Maple Avenue and Boudreaux Street.

Responding officers say they found the bodies of 17-year-old Aiden Cade McCauley and 18-year-old Stanley Celestine in the parking lot around 8:00 PM. Both young men were of Eunice.

Travis Godfrey, older photo submitted by Eunice Police Travis Godfrey, older photo submitted by Eunice Police loading...

A shooter has been identified. Police say 25-year-old Travis Godfrey - also of Eunice - pulled the trigger then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.

Travis Godfrey posing with vehicle, submitted photo from Eunice Police Travis Godfrey posing with vehicle, submitted photo from Eunice Police loading...

Eunice Police say officers were able to respond within seconds as they already had additional officers from other agencies patrolling and working a proactive criminal patrol detail. Officers from the Port Barre and Cankton Police Departments, as well as deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

Eunice Police Department Eunice Police Photo loading...

Police ask If you have any information on the whereabouts of Travis Godfrey, please call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.

Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanly off their respective streets.

The awareness for the fatal causes of fentanyl are there as people across the Acadiana area (and the state) are not only mourning the death of loved ones lost to the substance but are holding memorials and recently worked with legislators to pass "Millie's Law," which increases criminal penalties for those who sale and distribute fentanyl.

Fentanyl has become a leading drug in an epidemic that takes over 100,000 lives each year, according to the CDC . The drug is often added to heroin without it being disclosed to the person buying the drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency outlines how dangerous fentanyl has become

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."



Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.



10 Most Famous People From Acadia Parish There are a lot of people from Acadia Parish who have gone on to great things. Dwindling it down to the top 10 was very tough!