Driverless Semi Trucks Are Now Running in Texas—Louisiana Could Be Next

Just across the border in Texas, 18-wheelers with no one in the driver’s seat are now hitting the open road—and Louisiana might not be far behind.

Aurora Innovation has launched the first commercial driverless freight route between Dallas and Houston, making history as the company rolls out autonomous semis along I-45. The trucks use high-powered sensors and AI to navigate safely without a human behind the wheel.

And while it's not happening in Louisiana—yet—it has many locals asking: Are we ready for this kind of technology on I-10 or I-49?

With our highways already packed with big rigs hauling freight across the Gulf South, some are skeptical that Louisiana roads—or our famously unpredictable drivers—are prepared for this shift. Picture a Cajun behind the wheel spotting a massive truck with no one inside—you can already hear the Facebook comments writing themselves.

But experts argue it’s not a matter of if, but when.

Driverless trucks may actually be safer than traditional semis. They won’t speed, they don’t get tired, and they’re not distracted—three of the top causes of deadly crashes involving large trucks.

Aurora’s system has already logged millions of miles and completed thousands of supervised deliveries. With plans to expand into El Paso and Phoenix by the end of the year, the tech is growing rapidly—and it’s likely only a matter of time before Louisiana is on the map.

Until then, Louisiana motorists may want to brace for a future in which sharing the road or the basin bridge with robots isn’t just a futuristic fantasy but the new normal.

See the full story via KHOU here.