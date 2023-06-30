Driving Safety Tips for Fourth of July Holiday Travelers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Fourth of July holiday is upon us and the roads will be busy this weekend as a record-setting 43.2 million Americans will drive on them over the extended weekend, says AAA in this CNN article. Plus, gas prices have dropped significantly, over a dollar less than last year at this time.

Whether you are making a short or long road trip, you'll want to be able to get to your destination safely. Carl Comeaux is a driving instructor in Lafayette who has these safety tips for you:

Conduct a Pre-Trip Inspection

First, you will want to make sure the tires are properly inflated and that the tread is at a safe level

Next, check all lights around the vehicle

Make sure lenses are not cracked

Police officers can and will stop you if any of the lights are not functioning properly

Check under vehicle for leaks

Check under hood for fluid levels, condition of belts and hoses

Safe Driving Tips

Stay off of cell phones

Don't drink and drive

Maintain proper speed

Keep a proper following distance behind other vehicles (at least 3 seconds)

If you witness anyone driving in an unsafe manner, keep a safe distance between you and them and have your foot covering your brake. If it calls for it, pull over and call 911 to report the erratic driving.

Meanwhile, expect local law enforcement and Louisiana State Police to target aggressive drivers, impaired drivers, those that choose not to wear their seatbelts and those that choose not to secure their children in child restraints.

