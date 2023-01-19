Drug Trafficker from Church Point Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The gavel has sounded on a drug trafficker from Church Point who has been sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison for peddling meth and heroin.
According to evidence presented to the U.S Attorney's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents found methamphetamine, heroin, a large quantity of cash, as well as six firearms at the Church Point home of 43-year-old Ricky James Shepheard on June 3, 2021. Over a year later on September 27, 2022, Shepheard pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on September 27, 2022 and admitted that he possessed 805 grams of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, as well as 230 grams of marijuana, 205 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 grams of suspected heroin, and 7 Gabapentin pills. Shepheard also possessed 145 grams of an unknown white powdery substance and 130 grams of an unknown brown substance.
Church Point Police Need Your Help Finding 2 Women
Speaking of drugs, police need your help trying to find 32-year-old Lindsey Aymond of Church Point. She has warrants from a previous drug investigation on heroin and alprozalam possession charges.
Church Point Police also has arrest warrants out for 35-year-old Terri Nicole Thibodeaux of Lafayette. She is accused of stealing from a Church Point merchant.
Contact the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455 or your local law enforcement if you have any information about either case.
