Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a big drug seizure on Thursday night and arrested three local men.

The drug bust happened around 7:45 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Amesbury Drive. Seized were nearly 25.5 pounds of marijuana, more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, and six firearms - one of which was reported stolen.

300 block of Amesbury Drive, google maps google maps loading...

Nakavin Batiste and Zakyric Gardner - both 20-years-old - and 19-year-old Jatravian Chevalier were all arrested in connection with the case. Each of the suspects was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance (4 counts)

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Gardner was also charged with Resisting an officer and Obstruction of justice.

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Staff Photo loading...

All three men have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

