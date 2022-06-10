DRUGS TAKEN OFF THE STREETS: 3 Lafayette Men Arrested in Huge Drug Bust
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office carried out a big drug seizure on Thursday night and arrested three local men.
The drug bust happened around 7:45 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Amesbury Drive. Seized were nearly 25.5 pounds of marijuana, more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, and six firearms - one of which was reported stolen.
Nakavin Batiste and Zakyric Gardner - both 20-years-old - and 19-year-old Jatravian Chevalier were all arrested in connection with the case. Each of the suspects was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
- Prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance (4 counts)
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
Gardner was also charged with Resisting an officer and Obstruction of justice.
All three men have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
