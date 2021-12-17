1 in 5 Louisiana Family Gatherings Will End with a Drunken Fight

Get our free mobile app

Ho! Ho! Ho! Nothing says Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays like a good old-fashioned drunken argument with your annoying uncle. We sure know how to party in Louisiana.

When we gather around the table here in the bayou state, many families include alcoholic beverages on the menu. It's pretty normal. However, nothing brings meaning to the season like losing your cool at a family function.

According to American Addiction Centers, a new survey reveals that 1 in 5 Louisiana family gatherings descend into drunken arguments over Christmas

Say what? Yep! The same survey shows that 38% of family arguments involve alcohol, so maybe it's best to abstain from drinking if you're already on edge. The survey also showed that 4 out of 5 of us have a relative that annoys them. No shock there. But the thing that really sets people off is talking politics. Political talk is cited as being the number one reason for families to argue over Christmas.

In fact, the fights can get so bad that 68% of respondents in the report say they've considered an alcohol-free celebration. If it makes you feel any better, our state isn't the worst. Delaware, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Montana, Minnesota, Indiana, Colorado, and Connecticut are way worse!

So now we know what to do. It's really quite easy. We should all either invest in a muzzle or earplugs. Problem solved;)

[AmericanAddictionCenters.org]

Read More: WHAT ARE THE MOST POPULAR COCKTAILS IN LOUISIANA?

Read More: Top 10 Beers Made in Louisiana