RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A small earthquake was measured in northwest Louisiana on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The quake was detected near Hall Summit, Louisiana, which is located in Red River Parish. According to the USGS, the earthquake measured at magnitude of 2.8 and a depth of 5 km. The earthquake's radius was roughly 250 km.

According to the USGS website, there were well over a dozen reports from citizens who felt the earthquake Thursday morning.

What to Do If You Feel an Earthquake in Louisiana

If you detect an earthquake in Louisiana - even a minor one - prioritize your safety by following a few key steps.

First, "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. Find a sturdy piece of furniture, like a table or desk, to take cover beneath. Stay away from windows, heavy furniture, and objects that could potentially fall. After the shaking stops, be cautious of potential aftershocks and remain in your safe position until it's confirmed that it's safe to move.

Once you feel it's safe, check yourself and those around you for injuries and administer first aid if necessary. Avoid using elevators and be cautious of potential hazards like broken glass or damaged structures when exiting the building. If you're indoors, be mindful of the potential for aftershocks and take precautions.

Stay informed by tuning in to emergency broadcasts on a battery-powered radio or through other communication devices. Be prepared for potential disruptions to utilities and have essential supplies such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a first aid kit on hand. Lastly, follow local authorities' instructions and guidelines to ensure a coordinated response and your overall safety.

