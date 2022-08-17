"Pizza like no other."

It's the motto that Deano's in Lafayette has become known for as the award-winning restaurant is a local favorite across Acadiana. From pizzas that feature Cajun, Italian, Asian, and Greek ingredients, Deano's is not afraid to try new combinations that other pizza restaurants won't touch.

Pizza Pizza loading...

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to a restaurant that has served the Acadiana area for over 50 years!

But Deano's is so much more than just pizza!

As delicious as their pizza is - Deano's has been awarded best pizza in Acadiana for 16 years and features made-from-scratch sauces and brick ovens - their sides and appetizers truly set them apart as an iconic yet diverse eatery. Wings, fried mushrooms, popcorn shrimp, fried cheese-stuffed ravioli, and crawfish nachos highlight their vast array of food on a menu that is sure to please anyone's taste.

CRAWFISH NACHOS CRAWFISH NACHOS loading...

Specialty salads, hamburgers and sandwiches, as well as pastas also give customers other great options to enjoy! And these customers not only enjoy the food but also appreciate the service as well.

Deano's EatLafayette deal includes dinner for two including appetizer, pizza, and soft drink for $29.99 when you check in on the EatLafayette Passport.

Deano's has been in Lafayette and serving Acadiana since 1971 after owner Dean Metcalf - already a successful restaurateur in California - brought his family to the Hub City to open the Bertand Drive location. Since then, the Kaliste Saloom location was added and Deano's has been thriving in the area as Dean, his son Tim, his daughter-in-law Karen, and his grandson Greg continue to take the franchise to that next level.