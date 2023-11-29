Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) have been alerted about skimming devices at retailers throughout the state, and are urging all EBT cardholders to change their PIN immediately.

They have not received any reports of cardholders' benefits being stolen.

Similar incidents have been reported across the country, and local and federal authorities are investigating.

DCFS did sent text alerts directly to EBT cardholder encouraging them to change their personal identification number immediately. They also strongly advise cardholders to change their card's PIN every 30 days to keep their benefits safe. Changing the PIN, they say, is vital to protecting benefits and preventing unauthorized account access.

Cardholders should take to following action:

CHANGE YOUR EBT CARD PIN: VISIT WWW.LIFEINCHECKEBT.COM OR CALL THE EBT CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE AT 1-888-997-1117 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. SELECT A UNIQUE PIN THAT IS NOT EASILY GUESSABLE, AVOIDING COMMON PATTERNS OR PERSONAL INFORMATION.

VISIT WWW.LIFEINCHECKEBT.COM OR CALL THE EBT CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE AT 1-888-997-1117 AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. SELECT A UNIQUE PIN THAT IS NOT EASILY GUESSABLE, AVOIDING COMMON PATTERNS OR PERSONAL INFORMATION. MONITOR YOUR EBT CARD ACTIVITY: REGULARLY REVIEW YOUR CARD TRANSACTIONS USING THE LIFEINCHECK EBT MOBILE APP OR BY VISITING THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE. REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS OR UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS IMMEDIATELY TO THE EBT CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE.

REGULARLY REVIEW YOUR CARD TRANSACTIONS USING THE LIFEINCHECK EBT MOBILE APP OR BY VISITING THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE. REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS OR UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS IMMEDIATELY TO THE EBT CUSTOMER SERVICE LINE. BE CAUTIOUS WITH CARD USAGE: WHEN MAKING PURCHASES, BE ALERT AND EXAMINE THE CARD TERMINAL FOR ANY UNUSUAL DEVICES OR SIGNS OF TAMPERING. SHIELD YOUR PIN ENTRY FROM VIEW TO PREVENT POTENTIAL COMPROMISE.

Reminder: Neither DCFS nor Inmar (EBT card vendor) will call a cardholder requesting the cardholder's EBT card number, and we will never ask for a cardholder's PIN. If a cardholder receives any calls requesting this information, please notify DCFS with the caller's phone number. If a cardholder has provided their information, they must immediately request a new EBT card and/or change their PIN to protect their benefits.

DCFS is committed to preserving the security of benefits and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate these EBT cloning incidents. We are taking all necessary measures to protect cardholders by preventing fraudulent activities. For more information on EBT card security and how cardholders can protect their benefits, please visit dcfs.la/skimming.

If you believe you are a victim of EBT skimming, please call 1-888-LA-HELPU (1-888-524-3578).