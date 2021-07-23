Edwards Issues Mask Guidance for State of Louisiana

It is not a mask mandate, but Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a mask guidance for Louisiana residents on Friday - whether you are vaccinated or not.

The guidance pertains specifically to people indoors who can't stay distanced from others. The announcement comes as Louisiana is in its fourth spike of COVID-19, with thousands of new confirmed and probable cases announced each day.

It is important to note that Edwards did not issue any mask mandates or new restrictions on activities and businesses.

New COVID 19 Guidance, twitter via @LouisianaGov

In his press conference, Edwards also concentrated on the state having the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Edwards did express some positive thoughts by saying "My hope and my prayer today is the increase in trajectory of vaccinations (continues)."

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

Coping with Grief During the Coronavirus Pandemic