Eight-Year-Old Dead after Lafayette Crash

Lafayette police say a young child died in a two-car crash on Lafayette's Northside.

That crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday on Louisiana Avenue near Ardoin Memorial Drive. That crash blocked southbound traffic in the area for more than an hour while officers cleared the wreckage from the area.

According to police, the deceased is an eight-year-old boy. Police did not name the child. Officials only said the boy died of "injuries sustained from the accident."

The crash remains under investigation.

