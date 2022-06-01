ENDANGERED RUNAWAY: Lafayette Parish Teenager Goes Missing

Child Missing! ijoe84 loading...

14-year-old Christopher Ramirez has been missing since Tuesday evening and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help finding him.

Authorities have listed the teen as an endangered runaway. Ramirez was last seen in Duson riding a blue mountain bike, wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Christopher Ramirez, photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Description

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 140 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

If you see Christopher, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

