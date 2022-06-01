ENDANGERED RUNAWAY: Lafayette Parish Teenager Goes Missing
14-year-old Christopher Ramirez has been missing since Tuesday evening and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies need your help finding him.
Authorities have listed the teen as an endangered runaway. Ramirez was last seen in Duson riding a blue mountain bike, wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Description
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 140 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
If you see Christopher, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.