Eunice Man Accused of Molesting Two Children, Raping Woman

36-year-old Jacob Randel Moon of Eunice has been arrested following accusations that he molested two children - one of them under the age of 9 - and raped a woman he was in a relationship with at the time.

(Be Advised: Graphic details were released by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. They are given below.)

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, one of the juvenile victims told detectives that during an overnight visit - along with other family members - to Moon's home, he was given a sleep aid and would feel pain in his buttock area when he woke up.

In the other instance of alleged child molestation, "the juvenile was awakened to pressure in the buttock area," according to the press release.

Jacob Moon, mugshot from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Detectives were contacted on June 17th about the two alleged child molestation cases. Moon allegedly admitted to detectives that he did give a sleep aid to the juvenile before bedtime, that he was the only adult male that lived inside the home, but that the allegations being made against him were not true.

In a separate incident, the woman told detectives that she was in a consensual sexual relationship with Moon. But, during a sexual encounter with him, she told him she did not want to continue and asked him to stop, which he allegedly ignored until she was able to forcibly stop it. She came forward on July 21st.

Moon was arrested on August 12th and was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with 2 counts of aggravated crime against nature and third degree rape. His bond has been set at $105,000.00.

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car