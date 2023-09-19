LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) - A Eunice man caught trafficking drugs and guns on a trip from Houston, Texas, to Louisiana faces a lengthy prison sentence.

Get our free mobile app

Dexter Oniel Mayes got the attention of police when he was pulled over for a traffic stop, which was conducted on his vehicle for a switched plates violation on May 18, 2019, as he was making the interstate trip. Officers said they smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. As Mayes and his passenger were detained, officers found something more serious: 12 Ziploc bags containing methamphetamine. The US Drug Enforcement Agency Laboratory confirmed the drug weighed approximately 25 pounds and 11,867 grams.

Generic Photo of Crystal Meth Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images loading...

Mayes pleaded guilty on May 9, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison (roughly 11 and a half years), followed by five years of supervised release.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case, along with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Eunice Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog.