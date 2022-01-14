UPDATED STORY (January 14, 2022): The 15-year-old male that Eunice Police announced was charged with Contempt of Court and Possession of a firearm by a juvenile following last weekend's shootings and the ensuing police chase in the city has now had an additional charge added - Attempted First Degree Murder.

According to a press release, the teenage suspect is currently in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

19-year-old Ray’zne Ivory of Eunice has already been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, as well as numerous other charges, in what police are saying was a retaliation killing after Ivory's boyfriend, Tyvon Favors was shot dead on Friday. 20-year-old Nathanial Freeman of Eunice was injured in the shooting on Sunday, which Ivory and the teenager are being charged in.

Investigators say more arrests are likely.

UPDATED STORY (January 13, 2022): Charges have been updated for the girlfriend accused in a Sunday night shooting in Eunice while charges have been filed for a teenager involved in a police chase that ended when the suspects drove into a bayou at a dead-end farm road off LA Highway 95 North.

According to a press release from Eunice PD, 19-year-old Ray’zne Ivory of Eunice is now charged with Aggravated Flight in a Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Things, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things valued at $25,000.00 or more, in addition to Attempted First Degree Murder charges. She is still in custody at this time.

Also, the 15-year-old male is being held as a runaway and is also charged with Contempt of Court and Possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Eunice PD says he has been identified as one of the suspects/passengers in the fleeing vehicle. Charges are still pending against him for Sunday's incident and he remains in custody at this time.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Nathanial Freeman of Eunice was injured in what police are saying was a retaliatory shooting carried out by Ivory after her boyfriend, Tyvon Favors, was killed in a shooting on Friday night.

You can read more about these shootings BELOW.

ORIGINAL STORY (January 11, 2022): A violent weekend in Eunice was capped on Sunday evening by two shootings that resulted in a hospitalized man and a woman arrested for allegedly taking retaliation for her boyfriend's death in a shooting on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Eunice Police Department, officers responded to gunfire in the 800 block of S. Beulah Street on Sunday around 5 p.m. and moments later on Lewis Street. A pursuit then began as officers chased the suspects drove into a bayou at a dead-end farm road off LA Highway 95 North. The driver was caught as three or four passengers fled the scene.

The black Honda Civic being pursued had been reported stolen with the Ville Platte Police Department. Officers say weapons thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit were recovered and more weapons were recovered from the vehicle along with other evidence.

Injured in the first shooting on Sunday was 20-year-old Nathanial Freeman of Eunice, who suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition in a Lafayette hospital. Arrested was 19-year-old Ray’zne Ivory of Eunice. She has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Her boyfriend, Tyvon Favors, was shot dead on E. Laurel Street Friday night. Favors was also the father of her child.

Eunice Police say it appears these shootings are retaliation shootings and are related to other shootings that have been happening in the city.

While officers appreciate the tips received so far, police are still in need of more information from witnesses, as well as any other information related to these cases that will be helpful. If you have any information, please call 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app. All callers will remain anonymous.

Investigators expect more charges are pending.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the second shooting on Sunday night.

In the press release, Eunice Police thank the Louisiana State Police, Eunice City Marshal’s Office, St. Landry and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance with the investigations.

