Everything You Need to Know About Festivus [Video]

It's a Festivus miracle! Oh, you don't know what Festivus is? This hilarious Holiday might just "scratch you where you itch".

Festivus is brought to us by way of the TV show Seinfeld. The Holiday is celebrated on December 23rd, was created by Frank Costanza as his answer to the commercialism of Christmas.

From Wikipedia.com -

"The holiday's celebration, as it was shown on Seinfeld, includes a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole, practices such as the 'Airing of Grievances' and 'Feats of Strength', and the labeling of easily explainable events as 'Festivus miracles'".

Festivus was originally an actual family tradition of Seinfeld scriptwriter Dan O'Keefe but has gathered a cult following ever since the original episode aired in 1997. This website festivusweb.com tells you everything you ever needed to know about the day.

