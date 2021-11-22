Extra $100 For Thanksgiving? 46% of Louisiana Residents Qualify

The holiday season officially ramps up to its unofficial beginning this Thursday with the arrival of Thanksgiving across the land. In addition to the plotting and planning necessary to feed some of these large Louisiana families, many residents of our state are being very frugal with their money. That's because there are Christmas gifts to buy and that will need to be done in about a month.

So, as you might imagine, money is a little tight for a lot of people. But there is an opportunity for many Louisiana residents to earn a cool $100 for only a few minutes of their time. Now, if you're wondering, what does $100 bucks have to do with Thanksgiving, well the answer is plenty.

John Moore/Getty Images

According to a story on Yahoo.com the average American Thanksgiving feast which includes turkey and all the trimmings will cost about $53.31 this year. Now that feast isn't for just one person, it's for a family or gathering of ten people. While that's pretty economical at $5.33 a plate it's still about five bucks more overall when compared to last year's cost for the same meal.

So, how can a person qualify for a free $100?

It's really simple, it's called the Shot for 100 campaign and it's going on through the Louisiana Department of Health. All you have to do to earn your $100 is get vaccinated against COVID 19. This week there will be several locations where you can get your initial shot, your secondary shot, or your booster shot. The injections are all free and you could get paid.

CDC Via Unsplash.com

Here are the times and places that you can get a COVID vaccine or booster this week.

Monday, November 22, 2021: 8 am – 3:30 pm St Martin Parish Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville and 11 am – 5 pm Delcambre Shrimp Festival Bldg 409 E. Main St, Delcambre

Tuesday, November 23, 2021: 8 am-3:30 pm Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia and 11 am- 5 pm Cecilia Civic Center 2464 Cecilia High School Rd, Breaux Bridge

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8 am-12 pm Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity St Abbeville, 9 am – 12 pm Ward 8 Recreational Center (for ages 12 & up only) 803 Huberville Rd, Jeanerette, 8 am – 12 pm Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W. Willow St, Lafayette.

Incidentally, the $100 is paid out in the form of a VISA gift card when people receive their first dose of the vaccine. For any aged 5 to 17 years old a parent or legal guardian must be present.

Photo courtesy giorgio-trovato-34gZcJqv4aE-unsplash

Governor Edwards is encouraging all Louisiana residents to get vaccinated or get their COVID booster before setting out to see friends and family this Thanksgiving. Last year the holiday season was responsible for a huge surge in COVID cases. It is hoped that with new vaccines and better treatments there will not be a similar surge following the holiday season this year.

Whatever you decide to do, I hope you decide to stay well and keep others around you well. As long as that happens then whatever you're doing is working.